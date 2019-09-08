Home

Christ Lutheran Church
60 55th St
Clarendon Hills, IL 60514
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ Lutheran Church
60 55th St.
Clarendon Hills, IL
Audrey G. Lowe

Audrey G. Lowe Obituary
Audrey G. Lowe, nee Templin, age 89. Beloved wife of the late Duane V. Lowe. Loving mother of Bonnie (the late Gary) Bucholz and Terri (Al) Kondraschow. Proud grandmother of Bradly (Erin), Brett (Koryna), and Brandon (Rebecca) Bucholz and Jeff (Rachel) and Scott Kondraschow. Great-grandmother of Hudson, John, Matthew, Katarina, Audrey, Juniper and the late Asher. Beloved daughter of the late Gertrude and Herman Templin of Oak Park. Sister of the late Dolores (Al) Berg. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Audrey's life will be lifted up at a memorial service at 11:00 AM on September 14 at Christ Lutheran Church, 60 55th St., Clarendon Hills. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated at Christ Lutheran Church or JDRF.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 8, 2019
