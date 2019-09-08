|
Audrey G. Lowe, nee Templin, age 89. Beloved wife of the late Duane V. Lowe. Loving mother of Bonnie (the late Gary) Bucholz and Terri (Al) Kondraschow. Proud grandmother of Bradly (Erin), Brett (Koryna), and Brandon (Rebecca) Bucholz and Jeff (Rachel) and Scott Kondraschow. Great-grandmother of Hudson, John, Matthew, Katarina, Audrey, Juniper and the late Asher. Beloved daughter of the late Gertrude and Herman Templin of Oak Park. Sister of the late Dolores (Al) Berg. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Audrey's life will be lifted up at a memorial service at 11:00 AM on September 14 at Christ Lutheran Church, 60 55th St., Clarendon Hills. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated at Christ Lutheran Church or JDRF.
