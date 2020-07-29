1/
Audrey I. Brown
Audrey I. Brown, 90, passed away on July 26, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John Brown, cherished mother to Diane Jelenick, Thomas Brown, Christopher (Lori) Brown, Matthew (Wendi Richmond) Brown and Peter Brown, adoring grandmother to Abigail Brown, Sarah Brown and Jonah Richmond Brown. She was involved with St. Timothy and St. Jerome Parishes for a large portion of her life. She loved her family, and was fiercely devoted to her children. Services to be held privately.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 29, 2020.
