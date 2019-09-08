|
Audrey J. Macoicz, 92, of Chicago, passed away August 28, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Edward Macoicz; loving mother of Sally (Mike Troglia); cherished grandmother of Elizabeth and Nicholas Troglia; loyal sister of three; and dear aunt of many. Audrey was born in Sioux City, Iowa to Frances and Richard Ebel, the oldest of four girls. Her strong character was defined growing up as a young girl during the Great Depression and a teenager during World War II. Her courage, charm, tenacity, and wisdom brought her success throughout her life. She attended Valparaiso University, worked for the Navy in Washington D.C., and an admiral in the Navy in charge of ship building in Chicago. Audrey had an adventurous spirit; whether it was playing golf in Myrtle Beach when few women played or skiing in Aspen, the first year it opened. She met the love of her life, Edward, playing golf in Lake Geneva, WI. They married November 30th, 1956, moved to Glendale,WI, and had their first and only child, Sally. Audrey will always be remembered in the many hearts that loved her for her magnetic personality, wit, empathy, wisdom, patriotic spirit, intelligence, deep faith and above all her love of music, laughter and life. Memorial visitation Saturday Sept. 28, 2019, 10-11 am with a memorial service at 11:00 am at Lakeview Funeral Home, 1458 W. Belmont Ave. Chicago, IL 60657. Inurnment at Graceland Cemetery. Info: (773)472-6300 www.lakeviewfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 8, 2019