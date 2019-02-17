Home

Suerth Funeral Home
6754 North Northwest Highway
Chicago, IL 60631
(773) 631-1240
Audrey Jean Graser

Audrey Jean Graser Obituary
Audrey Jean Graser, nee Olson, 92 years old. Passed away peacefully February 11, 2019. Audrey was born and raised in Wrigleyville with her brother, Jay (Marge) and sister, Phyllis. She moved to Park Ridge in 1947 when she married her beloved husband, Wesley, who preceded her in death in 1996. Audrey is the loving Mother of Jim (Jo Anne) Graser, Joy Graser, Linda Christensen and Bill (Jo Ann) Graser. Cherished Grandmother of six; Great Grandmother of eight and devoted aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday, February 22, 2019, from 4-8 PM at the M J Suerth Funeral Home, 6754 N Northwest Hwy.,Chicago. Funeral Saturday, family and friends meeting 9:45 AM at the Edison Park Lutheran Church, 6626 N. Oliphant (at Avondale) Chicago, IL. Funeral service 10:00 AM. Interment Town of Maine Cemetery. For further information 773-631-1240 or www.suerth.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 17, 2019
