Audrey Kasik, formerly Audrey Ulrey (nee Pund) passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights, Illinois at the age of 97. She was born March 25, 1923 in Cincinnati, Ohio to the late Fred W. and Elizabeth B. (nee Emmerich) Pund. Audrey lived a full and rich life.
She graduated Hughes High School in Cincinnati in 1941 just prior to the beginning of World War II and worked for the Archdiocese of Cincinnati until marrying the late Harley J. Ulrey in 1946. Shortly thereafter she and Harley settled in California where they began a family before moving to Lisle, Illinois in 1964. There Audrey worked in the secretarial department for the Lisle division of the Bell Telephone Company. Widowed in 1973 she again found happiness in her marriage to the late Philip J. Kasik in 1976. In 1997 she and Phil moved to the Carillon Development in Plainfield.
Audrey enjoyed a number of activities in her life. She was an avid Chicago Cub fan and was thrilled with their World Series win in 2016. While not a trained musician she learned to play the piano and organ and composed a number of songs which she shared with the family. An expert seamstress, she could sew just about anything. At one time she made the cardinal mascot costume for North Central College located in Naperville. Other hobbies included bowling, golf and bingo. She continued her hobby of bingo at the Super Seniors Club in Romeoville until the age of 96. While in California she was president of the local chapter of the Mother of Twins Club and served as Den Mother at the same time her husband Harley served as the local Scout Master for the Boy Scouts of America.
In addition to the death of her parents and husbands, Harley J. Ulrey and Philip J. Kasik, she was preceded in death by a brother, Ralph F. Pund, sisters, Ruth C. Frey (Kermit, deceased) and Lillian Griffin (Norman, deceased) and stepson, Paul Kasik (Patricia). She is survived by her sister, Bernice C. Needham (Kenneth, deceased), her children, Lois J. Haglund (Edward) of Tucson, Arizona, Pam S. Pobat (Fred, deceased) of Prospect Heights, Illinois, identical twin sons Stephen R. Ulrey (Eileen) of Northport Florida and Dennis J. Ulrey (Pamela) of North Webster, Indiana; four grandchildren, Lisa DeMarco (Donna) of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Lauren Ulrey of Northport, Florida, Joseph James (Kara) of Fort Wayne, Indiana and Angela M. Hassan (Jacob) of Downers Grove, Illinois; five great grandchildren, Jade and Chase Downer; Joshua, Abigail and Samuel Hassan.
Also surviving is her stepson Phil J. Kasik (Mary) of Alexandria, Virginia; four step-grandchildren Tony Kasik of Orlando, Florida, Bryan Kasik (Heather) of Charlottesville, Virginia, Matthew Kasik (Amanda) of Spring Grove, Illinois and John Paul Kasik of Burlington, Wisconsin. Nine great step- grandchildren also survive; Liam, Anika, Calvin, Charlotte, Jackson, Harold, Kara, Austin and Logan Kasik.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, 10:00-11:00 AM at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 1500 Brookdale Rd., Naperville, IL.
A Mass of Christian Burial will follow Tuesday, 11:00 AM in the church.
Interment: SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Naperville.
Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL.
