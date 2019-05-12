|
Audrey L. Johnson, age 99, Beloved wife of the late Jerome J. "Bud" Johnson; Loving mother of Barbara (Mike) Fennell, John Johnson, Margaret Poska, Don (Donna) Johnson, Dorothy (Michael) Dudash, William (Kathy) Johnson and the late Richard Johnson; Proud grandmother of Jeffrey (Sharon), Marcie (Todd), Dena (Jim), Derek (Laura), Kristin (Jim), Richard Jr. (Alison), Scott (Christy), Stephanie (Steven), Cassandra (Tim), Don Jr., Daniel (Amy), Catherine, Susan (Brian) and Michael Jr. (Emily); Cherished great-grandmother of Rebecca, Rachel, Josephine, Drew, Ming, Colten, Aiden, Emilia, Kaitlyn, Rebecca, Logan, Charlotte, Annabelle, Zachary and Brooklyn.Visitation Tuesday 3-9pm at the Brady-Gill Funeral Home, 16600 S. Oak Park Ave., Tinley Park. Family and friends will gather together Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Marian Village Chapel, 15555 Mt. Carmel Drive, Homer Glen, IL for visitation from 10:00 am to 11:00 am; Mass 11:00am; Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. (708) 614-9900 or www.bradygill.com
