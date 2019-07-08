Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 425-0500
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
8:45 AM
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Linus Church
10300 Lawler Ave
Oak Lawn, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for AUDREY STUCK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

AUDREY L. STUCK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
AUDREY L. STUCK Obituary
Audrey L. Stuck nee Skar. Beloved wife of Zenon M. Stuck. Loving mother of Zenon J. (Diane) Stuck, Melissa (Richard) Hardy, Daniel (Michelle) Stuck, & the late Marjorie Washburn. Cherished grandmother of Alan, Bradley, Guinevere (William), Alexander, Paige, Kathryn, Kara & Cassandra. Proud great grandmother of Grace & Meredith. Dear sister of Albert & Evangeline Skar. Fond aunt of Chris Skar. Funeral Thursday 8:45 am from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn to St. Linus Church, 10300 Lawler Ave in Oak Lawn for Mass at 9:30 am. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday from 3:00 pm until 9:00 p m thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now