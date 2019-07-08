|
Audrey L. Stuck nee Skar. Beloved wife of Zenon M. Stuck. Loving mother of Zenon J. (Diane) Stuck, Melissa (Richard) Hardy, Daniel (Michelle) Stuck, & the late Marjorie Washburn. Cherished grandmother of Alan, Bradley, Guinevere (William), Alexander, Paige, Kathryn, Kara & Cassandra. Proud great grandmother of Grace & Meredith. Dear sister of Albert & Evangeline Skar. Fond aunt of Chris Skar. Funeral Thursday 8:45 am from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn to St. Linus Church, 10300 Lawler Ave in Oak Lawn for Mass at 9:30 am. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday from 3:00 pm until 9:00 p m thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 8, 2019