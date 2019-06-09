Home

Services
Knollcrest Funeral Home
1500 South Meyers Road
Lombard, IL 60148
(630) 932-1500
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Knollcrest Funeral Home
1500 South Meyers Road
Lombard, IL 60148
Funeral
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
9:15 AM
Knollcrest Funeral Home
1500 South Meyers Road
Lombard, IL 60148
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Pius X Catholic Church
1025 E. Madison
Lombard, IL
Audrey LaCour Obituary
Audrey LaCour, nee Cloutier, age 88, resident of Naperville formerly of Villa Park. Beloved wife of the late Bennie LaCour; loving mother of Ronald (Lorraine) LaCour, Diana (Peter) Kustedjo, Darryl (Janice) LaCour, and Andre (Maria) LaCour; devoted grandmother of J.P., Jacques (Heather) LaCour, Celeste (David) Shoot, Nicole, Benjamin, and Sebastian LaCour; cherished great grandmother of Laith LaCour; fond sister of Charles (Margaret) and the late Isaac (the late Vera) Cloutier; aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday, June 12th, 3-9 PM at Knollcrest Funeral Home, 1500 S. Meyers Rd. (3 blks. S. of Roosevelt Rd.) Lombard. Funeral Thursday, 9:15 AM from the funeral home to St. Pius X Catholic Church, 1025 E. Madison, Lombard. Mass 10AM. Entombment at Queen of Heaven. Memorial donations to the , 225 N Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60601 and St Patrick's Residence, 1400 Brookdale Rd, Naperville, IL 60563 are appreciated. Funeral Info: www.knollcrest.net or 630-932-1500.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 9, 2019
