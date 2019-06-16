Audrey Margaret Baer, 93, loving wife, mother, Nana and loyal friend, passed away peacefully on June 7, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of more than 60 years, Robert, son Gregory, parents Selby and Jessie Hussey, brother Dennis Hussey (Kathy), sister-in-law Jean Babbitz (Al), and brother-in-law Joe Baer (Roses). We expect they greeted her in heaven with a cup of English tea, and that she will charm everyone she encounters, just as she did every day of her life. Audrey is survived by her sons Steven (Mary), David (Kim), and James (Sheila), two grandsons, Douglas (Lee Ann) and Matthew (Lauren) along with a special great-granddaughter Quinn. Her teenage years were disrupted by WWII when she was evacuated from London to the English countryside. Returning to London, she met her beloved husband, Bob, who, ever the good salesman, told her on their first date that he was going to marry her. After the war, Audrey came to the U.S. on the Queen Mary, settling in Milwaukee, WI, and eventually in Deerfield, IL, where she lived for over 60 years, though she never lost touch with her British roots. She was a fierce tennis player, enjoyed her career as a travel agent, and could beat nearly anyone who challenged her in bridge. In her later years, she kept a packed social calendar with the Senior Center, Writers Theater, Bridge Groups, Townley Club, Garden Club, and Movies and Munchies. But nothing mattered more to Audrey than her family. Audrey leaves behind many who will truly miss her, but they will be comforted by memories of her generous love and will heed her reminder to "stay strong and love each other." In lieu of flowers if you would like to make a donation in Audrey's memory, please consider the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF.org), an organization that held a special place in her heart. Services will be June 22nd, 11.a.m at St. Gregory's Episcopal Church, 815 Wilmot Road, Deerfield, IL. For info or directions please contact Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home at 847-831-4260 or www.kelleyspaldingfuneralhome.com Baer , Audrey M



