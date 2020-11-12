Audrey M. Drozek, nee Bien. Beloved wife of Ronald Drozek. Loving mother of Ron and Frank (Marsha) Drozek. Cherished grandmother of Stephanie (Joe) Gries, and Christina Drozek. Proud great-grandmother of Joseph Gries. Visitation Friday, November 13, 2020 from 10:00-11:30 AM at Vandenberg Funeral Home 19604 Wolf Road, Mokena, IL. Mass of Christian Burial 12:30 PM at St. Mary Church, Mokena, IL. *Due to the global health pandemic (COVID-19) and in accordance with public health mandates; Face coverings are mandatory for entry into the Funeral Home. Gathering size will be limited to less than (25) attendees in the funeral facilities at any given time. For information 708-532-1635 or www.vandenbergfuneralhome.com