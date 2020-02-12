Home

Services
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
2515 W. Palatine Road
Inverness, IL
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:30 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
2515 W. Palatine Road
Inverness, IL
Audrey M. Englehardt

Audrey M. Englehardt Obituary
Audrey M. Englehardt, nee Mirus, 82, longtime resident of Palatine, IL. Beloved wife of Robert for 59 years. Loving mother of Joellen (Darryl) Stein and Suellen (Mark) Murphy. Proud Mimi of Erin, Katherine, Kevin, Patrick, Jack, Grace and Michael. Dear sister of Jerry (Melvin) Lechowicz and the late Pat Key. In lieu of flowers, take someone out for ice cream. Family and friends will meet Saturday, February 15, 2020 for visitation from 9 AM until time of Funeral Mass at 10:30 AM at Holy Family Catholic Church, 2515 W. Palatine Road, Inverness. Interment will be private. 847-359-8020 or www.smithcorcoran.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 12, 2020
