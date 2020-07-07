Audrey M. Jones, 94, passed away peacefully July 6, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Melvin Weyna, Robert Hauser, Richard Jones; Loving mother of Barbara (Lawrence) Root, Kristeen Dotson, Melvin (Andrea) Weyna, Michele (Chris) Davenport, and Lawrence Weyna; Cherished grandmother of Amanda (Robert) Curran nee Root, Mathew (Michelle) Root, Bianca (Nelson) Urrutia, and Sebastian Davenport; Devoted great grandmother of Aiden Cook and Mia Urrutia; Dear sister of the late Doris French, Ellen, Lawrence and Albert. Audrey was an avid runner and ran "Before it was popular". She finished the Chicago Marathon at the age of 75! She was always social and loved party games. Who can forget "Pass the Orange"? Being an athlete and social person stood her in good stead and she became Illinois Classic Women in 2002. She loved to make memories with her grandkids and will always have a special place in the heart of Amanda and Mathew. In lieu of flowers please donate in her name to PAWS Chicago. Visitation Wednesday, July 8, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Elmhurst Community Funeral Home – THE AHLGRIM CHAPEL, 567 S. Spring Rd. Elmhurst. Family and friends to meet Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Visitation Church, 779 S. York St., Elmhurst for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Masks are required. Interment Mt. Emblem Cemetery - Elmhurst, IL. For more information please call 630-834-3515 or visit Audrey's memorial at www.ElmhurstFH.com