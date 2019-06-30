|
Audrey M. Ruston, beloved wife of the late Michael J. Ruston, loving step-mother of Jim (Penny) Ruston. Yia Yia of Michael and Yia Yia Audrey of Jimmy and Ella. Dearest sister of Barbara, Dennis (Melanie), Ellen (Ron), Fred (Carol) and the late Carol. Aunt of many nieces and nephews. Thanks to Compassionate Care Hospice, nurses Cathy and Amy, caregiver Susan and especially to Amor, Audrey's Angel. Kindly omit flowers. Mass Tuesday July 2, 2019, at 11:30am, at St. Mary of Gostyn Catholic Church, 445 Prairie Ave., Downers Grove. Entombment will follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside. Arrangements entrusted to Vergos & Associates Funeral Services under the direction of Olson Burke-Sullivan Funeral Home. 773-774-3333.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 30, 2019