Home

POWERED BY

Services
Olson Burke-Sullivan Funeral Home
6471 N Northwest Hwy
Chicago, IL 60631
(773) 774-3333
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Mary of Gostyn Catholic Church
445 Prairie Ave
Downers Grove, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Audrey Ruston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audrey M. Ruston

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Audrey M. Ruston Obituary
Audrey M. Ruston, beloved wife of the late Michael J. Ruston, loving step-mother of Jim (Penny) Ruston. Yia Yia of Michael and Yia Yia Audrey of Jimmy and Ella. Dearest sister of Barbara, Dennis (Melanie), Ellen (Ron), Fred (Carol) and the late Carol. Aunt of many nieces and nephews. Thanks to Compassionate Care Hospice, nurses Cathy and Amy, caregiver Susan and especially to Amor, Audrey's Angel. Kindly omit flowers. Mass Tuesday July 2, 2019, at 11:30am, at St. Mary of Gostyn Catholic Church, 445 Prairie Ave., Downers Grove. Entombment will follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside. Arrangements entrusted to Vergos & Associates Funeral Services under the direction of Olson Burke-Sullivan Funeral Home. 773-774-3333.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now