|
|
Audrey Michalek, age 92. Beloved wife of the late Bruno. Loving mother of Donna (Paul) Mares, and Ronald (Kelly) Michalek. Mother-in-law of Christine Michalek. Loving grandmother of Tiffany (Matthew) Trippiedi, Tracy (Aaron) Carman, and Stephen (Christine) Mares, Christopher (Michelle) Michalek, Matthew Michalek, and Morgan (Jimmy) Deng. Great-grandmother of Lexi, Dominick, Ty, Dylan, Logan, Lucas, Jackson, Madison, Tyler, and Braden. Fond Sister of 10 siblings and aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday 3-9 P.M. Funeral Saturday 9:15 A.M. from Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S. Cass Ave., Darien, to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, Mass at 10:00 A.M. Interment private. For info: (630) 852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 15, 2019