Audrey J. Paradiso, 86 of Berwyn formerly Riverside, beloved wife of the late Neno; cherished mother of Larry (Mary Anne) Paradise, David Paradiso and Holly (Don) Lukas; dearest grandma of Sarah, Maxwell and Aaron; dear sister of the late Melvin Wilke. Visitation Friday, April 19, 2019, 3 till time of services at 8:00 p.m. at Ivins/Moravecek Funeral Home 80 E. Burlington St. Riverside. In lieu of flowers donations Breast Cancer Research Foundation at www.bcrf.org. Funeral info 708-447-2261 or www.moravecek.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 18, 2019