Audrey Paulson, age 89, passed away on February 11, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Gerhardt Paulson. Loving mother of Barbara (the late David) Suk, the late Laura Paulson, Timothy Paulson, and Sandra (Gregory) Salazar. Grandmother of eight and great-grandmother of 5. Visitation, Friday, February 15, 2019 from 4:00-8:00PM at Damar-Kaminski Funeral Home & Crematorium, 7861 S. 88th Avenue, Justice, Illinois.Funeral, Saturday, February 15, 2019, 11:00AM Service and time of Remembrance to be held at the funeral home. Interment, Resurrection Cemetery, Justice, Illinois.For more info, 708-496-0200 or www.kaminskifamilyfuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 14, 2019