Wife of Basil Burrell; mother Pamela Scala and Wendy Burrell; grandmother of Keith, Jenny, Brian and RJ Scala; great-grandmother of Jackson Henry Scala. An alumna of the University of Illinois where she was a member of Delta Gamma, Audrey is remembered for her sense of humor and love of flowers and reading.



A family interment at the Church of the Holy Spirit is planned and a memorial service will be held in the future. Donations would be appreciated by the Geneva Foundation or Church of the Holy Spirit.





