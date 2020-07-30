Audrey Burrell died on June 11 at 96 at Lake Forest Hospital. She leaves her husband of 72 years Basil; daughters Pamela (Scala) and Wendy Burrell; grandchildren of Keith, Jenny, Brian and RJ Scala; and great-grandson Jackson Henry Scala.
An alumna of the University of Illinois where she was a member of Delta Gamma, Audrey is remembered for her remarkable sense of humor and love of flowers and reading. A family interment in the columbarium of The Church of the Holy Spirit is planned and a memorial service will be held in the future. Donations in her honor would be appreciated by the Geneva Foundation or The Church of the Holy Spirit.
Published in PL-Lake on Jul. 30, 2020.