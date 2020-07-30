1/
Audrey R. Burrell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Audrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Audrey Burrell died on June 11 at 96 at Lake Forest Hospital. She leaves her husband of 72 years Basil; daughters Pamela (Scala) and Wendy Burrell; grandchildren of Keith, Jenny, Brian and RJ Scala; and great-grandson Jackson Henry Scala.

An alumna of the University of Illinois where she was a member of Delta Gamma, Audrey is remembered for her remarkable sense of humor and love of flowers and reading. A family interment in the columbarium of The Church of the Holy Spirit is planned and a memorial service will be held in the future. Donations in her honor would be appreciated by the Geneva Foundation or The Church of the Holy Spirit.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in PL-Lake on Jul. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved