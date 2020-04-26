|
|
Audrey R. Hawkinson née Marks, April 15, 1927-April 1, 2020, died peacefully at home. Beloved wife of the late Frank W. Hawkinson, loving mother of Laura (John) Heavey, Linda (Mike) Scussel, Mary Beth Hawkinson, and Nancy (Joe) Stagg; cherished grandmother of Michael (Kim Fitzsimmons) Lopina and Heather (Matt) Iles; dear great-grandmother of Patrick, Ryan and Brendon Lopina, and Easton and Gavin Iles; fond aunt to many nieces and nephews. Audrey was born in Oak Park IL to the late Fred and Lee Marks. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Richard Marks, Dorothy Walsh, and Betty Coulter; her sister Nancy Riley survives her. As a child, Audrey spent endless hours at her beloved Andersen Park, winning various competitions, while developing athletic abilities that served her well later in life. She met her husband of 60 years while ice skating. She won many trophies in her women's bowling league, and later became an avid tennis player. She was a fantastic cook -- famous for her German Potato Salad, made with delicious vinegar and bacon dressing; nothing like glutinous store-bought versions. She entered numerous radio and TV contests over the years and won many prizes – from cases of pop to 12-piece flatware settings. She loved fast cars, and spoke fondly of her Studebaker Starlight Coupe. A celebration of life will be held after the current health crisis has passed. Donations can be made in Audrey's name to https://www.misericordia.com/ or to any organization that promotes animal/wildlife welfare.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 26, 2020