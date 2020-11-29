1/
Audrey R. White
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Audrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Audrey R. White 91 of Wildwood in Chicago, a retired Chicago Public School Teacher. Beloved wife of the late Frank. Loving mother of Linda ( The Honorable James) Allegretti. Cherished grandmother of Dr. Lauren Allegretti, Christine (Steven) Sharp and Nicole Allegretti. Great grandmother of Steven James and Leo. Visitation Monday from 3:00 to 8:00 P.M. at Cumberland Chapels (FRIEL FUNERAL DIRECTORS) 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge. Funeral Services will be held at the Funeral Home on Tuesday at 10:30 A.M. Interment to follow at the Cedar Park Cemetery, Calumet Park. Should friends desire memorials to Edgebrook Lutheran Church 5252 W. Devon Ave. Chicago, IL 60646 www.cumberlandchapels.com or 708/456-3410



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Cumberland Chapels
Send Flowers
DEC
1
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Cumberland Chapels
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 29, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cumberland Chapels
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved