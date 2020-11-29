Audrey R. White 91 of Wildwood in Chicago, a retired Chicago Public School Teacher. Beloved wife of the late Frank. Loving mother of Linda ( The Honorable James) Allegretti. Cherished grandmother of Dr. Lauren Allegretti, Christine (Steven) Sharp and Nicole Allegretti. Great grandmother of Steven James and Leo. Visitation Monday from 3:00 to 8:00 P.M. at Cumberland Chapels (FRIEL FUNERAL DIRECTORS) 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge. Funeral Services will be held at the Funeral Home on Tuesday at 10:30 A.M. Interment to follow at the Cedar Park Cemetery, Calumet Park. Should friends desire memorials to Edgebrook Lutheran Church 5252 W. Devon Ave. Chicago, IL 60646 www.cumberlandchapels.com
