Home

POWERED BY

Audrey Rothenberg

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Audrey Rothenberg Obituary
Audrey Rothenberg nee Garden, 89. Loving wife of the late Phillip Rothenberg. Cherished mother of Marty (Rosita) Rothenberg, Sidney (Andi) Rothenberg, Judy (Robert) Fisher, Arthur (Kelly Palesh) Rothenberg and the late Alice Rothenberg. Proud grandmother of Scott (Danielle), Aaron and Joanna Rothenberg; Adam (Megan), Jason (Alexandra) and

Sarah Rothenberg; Samuel, Maxwell and Elliot Fisher and Connor Palesh. Cherished great-grandmother of Rory, Nora, Joe and Miles. Dear sister of the late Joyce R. (the late Dan) Rosenfeld. Private graveside services were held at at Waldheim Jewish Cemetery in Forest Park. Memorials to the Greater Chicago Food Depository, P.O. Box 74008557, Chicago, IL 60674 www.chicagosfoodbank.org would be appreciated. Arrangements by: Chicago Jewish Funerals, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Audrey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -