Audrey Rothenberg nee Garden, 89. Loving wife of the late Phillip Rothenberg. Cherished mother of Marty (Rosita) Rothenberg, Sidney (Andi) Rothenberg, Judy (Robert) Fisher, Arthur (Kelly Palesh) Rothenberg and the late Alice Rothenberg. Proud grandmother of Scott (Danielle), Aaron and Joanna Rothenberg; Adam (Megan), Jason (Alexandra) and
Sarah Rothenberg; Samuel, Maxwell and Elliot Fisher and Connor Palesh. Cherished great-grandmother of Rory, Nora, Joe and Miles. Dear sister of the late Joyce R. (the late Dan) Rosenfeld. Private graveside services were held at at Waldheim Jewish Cemetery in Forest Park. Memorials to the Greater Chicago Food Depository, P.O. Box 74008557, Chicago, IL 60674 www.chicagosfoodbank.org would be appreciated. Arrangements by: Chicago Jewish Funerals, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 19, 2020