Audrey Schoneberger (nee Hansen) was the beloved wife and best friend of the late Donald Schoneberger, loving mother of Tracy (John Houren) and Blake (Mary Lou), proud grandmother of TJ (Anyu Chang), Jessie (Jason Warmbir), Jackie, Taylor and Courtney, adoring great-grandmother of Tyler, Ashley and Emmie, loyal sister of Karen Kelly and the late Grace Lyons, and fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Audrey, 85, a longtime resident of Oak Park, died on January 4, 2020. She graduated from Steinmetz High School, Loyola University and received her MBA from University of Chicago Booth School of Business. She was lucky to find the love of her life in Don, whom she married in 1958. Together they shared a life full of family, friends and love. She enjoyed keeping up with current events, reading, curling and a good martini. Per her request, a private service will be held.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 7, 2020