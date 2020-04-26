|
Audrey Schudson Stern, age 94, of Boynton Beach, Florida (formerly of Glencoe, Illinois) on April 18, 2020. Beloved wife of 68 years of Robert Stern. Loving mother of Bonnie (Tom) Miller, Mark Stern, the late Craig (Ilana) Stern, Joy Stern and Scott Stern. Cherished grandmother of Julie Miller (Jason) Gurney, Eric (Allison) Miller, Dr. Rebecca Stern, Matthew Stern, and Sarah Stern. Great grandmother of 3. Dear sister of the late Howard (Mona) Schudson and the late Armand (Ruth) Schudson.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Apr. 26 to Apr. 30, 2020