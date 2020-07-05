Audrey Turchen, nee Pliner, beloved sister of Juanita Slonina; devoted aunt of Mitch and Traci Jacobs and their daughters Ashley and Jaime, Mark Loren, and his daughters Stevi, Kenna, Haise and grand daughter Lucy, Harland Jacobs and his girlfriend, Tahlia, daughter Aniston, and Sharon and Marc Pechter and their children Shay, Abbey and Jake; Loving daughter of the late Norman and Annette Pliner; a dear and true friend to many. Audrey was a dedicated hair stylist and a very talented artist. She was a devoted Chicagoan her whole life. Audrey made time each year to attend both the Halloween and Pride Parade in her beloved Boys Town Neighborhood. She loved to travel and was very devoted to all nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: It Gets Better Project 7190 Sunset Blvd Suite 504 Los Angeles, CA 90046.