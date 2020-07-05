1/1
Audrey Turchen
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Audrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Audrey Turchen, nee Pliner, beloved sister of Juanita Slonina; devoted aunt of Mitch and Traci Jacobs and their daughters Ashley and Jaime, Mark Loren, and his daughters Stevi, Kenna, Haise and grand daughter Lucy, Harland Jacobs and his girlfriend, Tahlia, daughter Aniston, and Sharon and Marc Pechter and their children Shay, Abbey and Jake; Loving daughter of the late Norman and Annette Pliner; a dear and true friend to many. Audrey was a dedicated hair stylist and a very talented artist. She was a devoted Chicagoan her whole life. Audrey made time each year to attend both the Halloween and Pride Parade in her beloved Boys Town Neighborhood. She loved to travel and was very devoted to all nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: It Gets Better Project 7190 Sunset Blvd Suite 504 Los Angeles, CA 90046.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
8472565700
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved