Audrey M. Warsaw, nee Usen, 83, beloved wife of the late William "Bill" Warsaw; loving mother of Dawn (Chuck) Aleman, Robin (Jeff) Bauer and Marcy (Tom) Testa; cherished grandma of Aaron, Erik, Ryan, Zachary, Riley and Caylin; adored daughter of the late Anne and David Usen; dear sister of the late Howard and Eddie Usen; treasured aunt, cousin and friend of many. Audrey had a huge heart with a kind and loving spirit that made others feel special.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association and the Jewish National Fund to Plant a Tree in Israel. Private service will be held Friday, June 5th at 12:00 PM. To leave condolences and for information, including link to view service: Shalom Memorial Funeral Home (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 4, 2020.