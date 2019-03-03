Augie Argento, died on February 26, 2019 at the age of 89 surrounded by his family. Augie was born in Chicago but settled in Melrose Park which he always considered to be the greatest town in the world. Augie joined the Melrose Park Police Department in 1960 and enjoyed his colorful career until an injury forced his retirement in 1987. Augie was a sportsman that loved to fish and hunt. With his unique ability to make anyone a friend, Augie truly lived his life to the fullest.Augie was married for 61 years to Irma (Berg) who died in 2007. He is survived by his beloved children, Robert (Toni) Argento, Vincent (Dolores) Argento, and Annette (Michael) Szczasny, as well as his 5 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. A daughter, Patti Lynn, and a brother Salvatore predeceased Augie. A private memorial service will be held by the family in Squaw Lake MN in July. Memorial donations in memory of Augie may be made to Niska Memorial Cemetery, c/o Kathy Carlson 6100 3rd Ave South Minneapolis, MN 55419 or to the . Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary