1/1
August F. Konrath
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share August's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
August F. "Gus" Konrath, August 17, 2020 age 91. Late of Homewood, formerly of Chicago. Beloved husband of the late Delphine A. Konrath nee Cocciuti. Dear father of Gina Konrath and Josef Konrath. Brother in law of Joe Cocciuti. Loving brother of the late Mitzi (the late Herman) Halper, the late Anna (the late John) Wolfer, the late Josephine (the late Tony) Schmidt, the late Rose (the late Charles) Muller and the late Joe "Ty" (the late Ester) Konrath. Survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Resting at the Tews-Ryan Funeral Home, 18230 Dixie Hwy., Homewood, Friday August 21 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. Prayers Saturday, August 22, 11:45 a.m. to St. Joseph Church, 17951 Dixie Hwy., Homewood. Mass 12:30 p.m. Entombment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Memorials to Greater Chicago Food Depository would be appreciated. 708 798-5300 or www.tews-ryanfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Reposing
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Tews-Ryan Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
22
Prayer Service
11:45 AM
Tews-Ryan Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
22
Funeral Mass
12:30 PM
St. Joseph Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Tews-Ryan Funeral Home
18230 S. Dixie Hwy.
Homewood, IL 60430
(708) 798-5300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 19, 2020
Uncle Gus was one of the most thoughtful individuals I have ever known.
He always had a warm hug and a wonderful sense of humor. He will be missed.
Shirley Konrath
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved