August F. "Gus" Konrath, August 17, 2020 age 91. Late of Homewood, formerly of Chicago. Beloved husband of the late Delphine A. Konrath nee Cocciuti. Dear father of Gina Konrath and Josef Konrath. Brother in law of Joe Cocciuti. Loving brother of the late Mitzi (the late Herman) Halper, the late Anna (the late John) Wolfer, the late Josephine (the late Tony) Schmidt, the late Rose (the late Charles) Muller and the late Joe "Ty" (the late Ester) Konrath. Survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Resting at the Tews-Ryan Funeral Home, 18230 Dixie Hwy., Homewood, Friday August 21 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. Prayers Saturday, August 22, 11:45 a.m. to St. Joseph Church, 17951 Dixie Hwy., Homewood. Mass 12:30 p.m. Entombment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Memorials to Greater Chicago Food Depository would be appreciated. 708 798-5300 or www.tews-ryanfh.com
.