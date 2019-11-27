Home

POWERED BY

Services
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
(630) 889-1700
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Isidore Chapel
427 W. Army Trail Rd
Bloomingdale, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for August Malecha
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

August H. Malecha

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
August H. Malecha Obituary
Age 90 of Bloomingdale loving husband of Marianne nee Samptson loving dad of August M. [Jody], Cathy Collier, [Mari Roger] Turley, Ann Malecha [George] Hadjiloizou, Jim (Megan) and Peggy (Eric) Monsen. Loving grandpa of Ellen, August, Elizabeth, Meredith [Matt], Roger, Micheal, Rose [Chris], Alexia [Aaron], Catherine, Marianna, Lauren [Alex], Matt, Emily, Sonja, Claire [Michael], Thor and Joey. Great grandpa of Violet, Stella and Easton. Funeral Saturday family and friends to meet at St. Isidore Chapel, 427 W. Army Trail Rd Bloomingdale at 10:30 am for mass at 10:45 am. Interment St. Isidor Cemetery Visitation Friday 3:00 to 7:00 pm at Salerno's Rosedale Chapels, 450 west lake street Roselle [3/4 mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Rd]. for info (630) 889 -1700 or www.salernofunralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of August's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -