Age 90 of Bloomingdale loving husband of Marianne nee Samptson loving dad of August M. [Jody], Cathy Collier, [Mari Roger] Turley, Ann Malecha [George] Hadjiloizou, Jim (Megan) and Peggy (Eric) Monsen. Loving grandpa of Ellen, August, Elizabeth, Meredith [Matt], Roger, Micheal, Rose [Chris], Alexia [Aaron], Catherine, Marianna, Lauren [Alex], Matt, Emily, Sonja, Claire [Michael], Thor and Joey. Great grandpa of Violet, Stella and Easton. Funeral Saturday family and friends to meet at St. Isidore Chapel, 427 W. Army Trail Rd Bloomingdale at 10:30 am for mass at 10:45 am. Interment St. Isidor Cemetery Visitation Friday 3:00 to 7:00 pm at Salerno's Rosedale Chapels, 450 west lake street Roselle [3/4 mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Rd]. for info (630) 889 -1700 or www.salernofunralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 27, 2019