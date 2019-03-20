Home

August R. Demma Obituary
August R. Demma, 73, passed away suddenly. Dear brother of Bart (Barbara) Demma and Diane (Mark) Renz. Beloved uncle of Christine (Michael) Foushi and Melissa Renz. Cherished Great uncle of Angelo, Francesca, and Vincenzo Foushi. Co-founder of the Illinois State University Rugby Club. Visitation Thursday 9:00 a.m. until time of prayers, 10:15 a.m. at Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 4950 W. 79th Street Burbank, IL. Funeral Mass Thursday 11:00 a.m. at St. Gerald Church, Oak Lawn IL. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. www.sheehyfh.com 708 857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 20, 2019
