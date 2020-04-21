|
Auguste "Gussie" Dietrich (nee Lang) It is with great sadness that the family of Auguste Dietrich, announces her passing on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at the age of 84 after her long battle with Parkinson's. Auguste will be lovingly remembered by her children Cindy (Murray) Maxwell and John (Angie) Dietrich and will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Olivia, Kristyn and Ross Dietrich, Brandon and Carson Maxwell, her sister Franziska Resch, brother-in-law Leo Hein, many cousins, nieces and nephews and many treasured friends. Auguste is preceded in death by her loving husband Frank, her son Frank, brothers Karl and Alois, and her parents Karl and Franziska. Services will be private. For information about a Celebration of Life at a later date go to www.OehlerFuneralHome.com or call (847) 824-5155
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 21, 2020