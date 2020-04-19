|
Augusto "Gus" Aguayo, age 80, of Naperville, IL passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020 at home with his loving wife, Kathy, by his side. Gus was Kathy's wonderful husband of 52 years, soulmate and best friend. He was a great father to his only son, Jason, and loved his daughter-in-law, Jennifer. He was extremely proud of his twin grandsons, Aaron & Joshua. He was the #1 pet-lover of his grandpuppy, Corey. Gus was "Mr. Friendly" to everyone he met. He was an avid reader of history and military books, a big fan of the Chicago Bears and the White Sox, and a talented "Puerto Rican Gardener," which Kathy often called him. He enjoyed being a handyman. His favorite hang-outs were Home Depot, Ace Hardware and other home-improvement stores where employees knew him by name. He was born in Ponce, Puerto Rico in 1939 to Julia Benitez, raised by Palmira Aguayo and Augusto Aguayo. Gus had 6 brothers, Ozvaldo, Erwin, Alfredo, Kermit, William and half-brother, Jose Benitez and half-sister, Carmen Milagros Sanchez. Gus graduated from Murray F. Tuley High School, was in the U.S. Army from 1962 to 1964 and stationed in Korea. He lived in Chicago, Cicero, Berwyn and the last 42 years in Naperville. He and Kathy spent most winters after retirement in their home in The Villages, Florida where they have many wonderful friends. Gus and Kathy traveled extensively to many countries and every continent except Antarctica. Gus left behind his beloved "Auntie" Theresa who has helped in so many ways over the years, also many cousins, nephews, nieces, in-laws, neighbors, co-workers and countless friends. He had the biggest heart and loved them all!! A Celebration of Gus's life will be scheduled in the coming months. Arrangements are entrusted to Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory. For service information please go to www.beidelmankunschfh.com or 630-922-9630.
