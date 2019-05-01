|
Bobek, Augustyn, 87, Beloved husband of 64 years Wladyslawa, (nee Slimak), loving Father of Stanley (Simona) Bobek, Elizabeth (Jakob) Kubacki, Proud Grandfather of Angelica Dunne, Robert (fiancé Michele) Dunne, Jessica Kubacki. Visitation Friday, May 3rd from 3PM – 8PM at Zarzycki Manor Chapels 8999 South Archer Avenue, Willow Springs, IL. Funeral Saturday, May 4th Saint Camillus Church 5426 S Lockwood Ave, Chicago, IL 10:30 AM
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from May 1 to May 2, 2019