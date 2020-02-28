Home

Aurelia Rios


1931 - 2020
Aurelia Rios Obituary
Aurelia Rios, 88, of Berrien Springs, MI passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Spectrum Lakeland, St. Joseph, MI. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at 5:00 P.M. Friday, March 7, 2020, at South Hispanic Seventh Day Adventist Church, 1852 W. 34th Place, Chicago, Il 60608. Those wishing to sign Aurelia's guest book may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com. Aurelia was born November 12, 1931 in Crystal City, Texas to Longino and Maria (Ignacia) Sanchez. She married Felix Rios in Chicago Illinois in 1957. Aurelia is survived by her children, Robert (Alejandra) Rios, Raul (Helen) Rios, Ruben Rios, Reynaldo (Laura) Rios, Yvonne Rios, Rene Rios, Yolanda, Canas; 19 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren. She was precede in death by her husband Felix and her parents.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 28, 2020
