Austin Boosted age 93 of Tucson, AZ and formerly of Warrenville and LaGrange, IL passed away on February 17, 2019. He was born April 25, 1925 to Austin Boosted Sr. and Kathryn in Chesterton, Indiana. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Russell and sister, Jean Keller. Married in November 1949, he is survived by his wife Martha; sons, David (Catherine) and Jeff (Darlene); granddaughters, CaSandra Boosted and Jennifer (Michael) Corcoran; great-grandchildren, Cory Drummond, Caroline and Natalie Corcoran; sister, Marjorie Pantke and many beloved nieces and nephews. Memorial Service is scheduled on April 20, 2019 11:00 AM at Lyonsville Congregational United Church of Christ located at 6871 Joliet Road, Indian Head Park, IL
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 14, 2019