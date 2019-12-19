Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams Funeral Home of Gleason, TN. - Gleason
429 South Cedar ST.
Gleason, TN 38229
1-731-648-5801
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Williams Funeral Home of Gleason, TN. - Gleason
429 South Cedar ST.
Gleason, TN 38229
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Williams Funeral Home of Gleason, TN. - Gleason
429 South Cedar ST.
Gleason, TN 38229
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Avery Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Avery L. Moore


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Avery L. Moore Obituary
Avery L. Moore, born November 17th, 1936. Resident of Gleason, Tennessee passed away December 13, 2019 at age of 83. Beloved Husband of Joan Gail Moore; loving Father to Diana Goergen, Eric Moore; cherished Grandfather of Michael Goergen, Brandon and Ashley Moore; dedicated brother to ten siblings and caring uncle to many nieces and nephews. Avery at the age of twenty settled in the Chicagoland area of Illinois to build a career as a successful leader, entrepreneur and the longest running business owner on Ogden Avenue, Berwyn, Illinois, A & R Incorporated. He was a sought out trustworthy auto mechanic with long standing customers across the states. As a secondary business, Avery serviced multiple communities, townships and malls as an owner/operator of a large snow removal business with dozens of vehicles/equipment and a long standing dedicated crew.

Retired at age 67, Avery returned to Gleason, Tennessee where he continue to help neighbors and friends. Visitations at William's Funeral Home 429 S. Cedar St., Gleason, TN 38229 from 4pm to 7pm December 19th, 2019 Funeral services December 20th, 11am at William's Funeral Home and Hopewell Cemetery in Gleason.

For more funeral home information or to leave condolences, 731-648-5801
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Avery's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -