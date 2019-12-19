|
Avery L. Moore, born November 17th, 1936. Resident of Gleason, Tennessee passed away December 13, 2019 at age of 83. Beloved Husband of Joan Gail Moore; loving Father to Diana Goergen, Eric Moore; cherished Grandfather of Michael Goergen, Brandon and Ashley Moore; dedicated brother to ten siblings and caring uncle to many nieces and nephews. Avery at the age of twenty settled in the Chicagoland area of Illinois to build a career as a successful leader, entrepreneur and the longest running business owner on Ogden Avenue, Berwyn, Illinois, A & R Incorporated. He was a sought out trustworthy auto mechanic with long standing customers across the states. As a secondary business, Avery serviced multiple communities, townships and malls as an owner/operator of a large snow removal business with dozens of vehicles/equipment and a long standing dedicated crew.
Retired at age 67, Avery returned to Gleason, Tennessee where he continue to help neighbors and friends. Visitations at William's Funeral Home 429 S. Cedar St., Gleason, TN 38229 from 4pm to 7pm December 19th, 2019 Funeral services December 20th, 11am at William's Funeral Home and Hopewell Cemetery in Gleason.
For more funeral home information or to leave condolences, 731-648-5801
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019