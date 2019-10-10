Home

POWERED BY

Services
St Mark's Episcopal Church
1509 Ridge Ave
Evanston, IL 60201
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mark's Episcopal Church
Evanston, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Avis Redwine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Avis F. Redwine


1921 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Avis F. Redwine Obituary
Avis F. Redwine (nee Foege), a longtime resident of Evanston passed away on September 30, 2019.

Mrs. Redwine was born in Detroit, Michigan on May 9, 1921.

She was a graduate of the University of Michigan, School of Nursing and was last employed at St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, working on the Medical Surgical Floor.

She was also active with the Girl Scouts as a scout leader, Meals on Wheels, United Fund and was a volunteer for UNA North Hospice. Her interests included; tennis, horseback riding, swimming, ice skating and dancing.

She is preceded in death by her husband Jack T. Redwine and is survived by her children, James, Joe (Janet) and Julia (David), as well as her granddaughter Kristen (Aaron) and great grandson Montgomery.

A memorial service will be held at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Evanston, IL. with burial in the Memorial Garden on October 12, 2019 at 10:30 am.

No flowers or memorials please.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Avis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.