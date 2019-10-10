|
|
Avis F. Redwine (nee Foege), a longtime resident of Evanston passed away on September 30, 2019.
Mrs. Redwine was born in Detroit, Michigan on May 9, 1921.
She was a graduate of the University of Michigan, School of Nursing and was last employed at St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, working on the Medical Surgical Floor.
She was also active with the Girl Scouts as a scout leader, Meals on Wheels, United Fund and was a volunteer for UNA North Hospice. Her interests included; tennis, horseback riding, swimming, ice skating and dancing.
She is preceded in death by her husband Jack T. Redwine and is survived by her children, James, Joe (Janet) and Julia (David), as well as her granddaughter Kristen (Aaron) and great grandson Montgomery.
A memorial service will be held at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Evanston, IL. with burial in the Memorial Garden on October 12, 2019 at 10:30 am.
No flowers or memorials please.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 10, 2019