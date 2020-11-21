1/
Avis Marie Truska
Avis (nee Hope) age 89 of Scottsdale, AZ formerly of Winnetka, IL passed away peacefully at home on November 11, 2020. She fought a hard battle but in the end cancer prevailed. Beloved wife of 50 years to William (Bill) Truska Jr.; loving Mother of William Truska III (Kemi), John Truska, Avis (Mark) Jason, Robert (Francesca) Truska; proud grandmother of Stephen (Erin) Truska, Kelly and Marie Truska, Avis and Wyatt Jason, Talia Truska; proud great-grandmother of Bennett and Roan Truska. Avis had a vivacious passion for life. A Deacon for many years at Pinnacle Peak Presbyterian Church. Avis enjoyed many hobbies including bridge, mahjong and golf. But, her most cherished moments were with family and friends. A memorial service will be held at 10am on December 19, 2020 at Pinnacle Peak Presbyterian Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Avis' memory made to:

Pinnacle Peak Presbyterian Church

25150 N Pima Road

Scottsdale, AZ 85255

(480) 585-9448


Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
19
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Pinnacle Peak Presbyterian Church
November 20, 2020
Avis was such a wonderful friend to my parents, Ralph and Joan Staven. When my Mom passed, Avis insisted on taking my dad and I out to dinner to talk to my Dad about how to manage his loss of my Mom... I will never forget her kindness at that time of mourning. Truly always a gracious hostess and friend... She will be missed! I'm sure Bill is happy to have her at his side again!
Mary Beth Staven-Canham
Friend
