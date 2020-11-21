Avis was such a wonderful friend to my parents, Ralph and Joan Staven. When my Mom passed, Avis insisted on taking my dad and I out to dinner to talk to my Dad about how to manage his loss of my Mom... I will never forget her kindness at that time of mourning. Truly always a gracious hostess and friend... She will be missed! I'm sure Bill is happy to have her at his side again!

Mary Beth Staven-Canham

Friend