Avis (nee Hope) age 89 of Scottsdale, AZ formerly of Winnetka, IL passed away peacefully at home on November 11, 2020. She fought a hard battle but in the end cancer prevailed. Beloved wife of 50 years to William (Bill) Truska Jr.; loving Mother of William Truska III (Kemi), John Truska, Avis (Mark) Jason, Robert (Francesca) Truska; proud grandmother of Stephen (Erin) Truska, Kelly and Marie Truska, Avis and Wyatt Jason, Talia Truska; proud great-grandmother of Bennett and Roan Truska. Avis had a vivacious passion for life. A Deacon for many years at Pinnacle Peak Presbyterian Church. Avis enjoyed many hobbies including bridge, mahjong and golf. But, her most cherished moments were with family and friends. A memorial service will be held at 10am on December 19, 2020 at Pinnacle Peak Presbyterian Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Avis' memory made to:
Pinnacle Peak Presbyterian Church
25150 N Pima Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
(480) 585-9448
Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 21, 2020.