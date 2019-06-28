Home

Avita V. Cortes Obituary
Avita Vanessa Cortes, aged 52 years, born into eternal life on June 20, 2019 after a brief but hard fought battle with breast cancer. Beloved soul mate for 16 years of Eugene D Shields. Loving Mother of Heather M Shields. A hard working and decorated Officer of the Chicago Police Department. Loved by many, missed by all. Memorial Mass June 28, 2019 at St. Hilary Catholic Church At 7:00 pm. 5600 N. California, Chicago, IL. For information call Barr Funeral Home (773) 743-4034 or leave a condolence at BarrFuneralHome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 28, 2019
