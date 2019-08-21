|
Avonne Joy Minnich, age 57; loving daughter of James and Kathleen Minnich; dear sister of Melody (Richard) Sledgister and Terry (Kristine) Minnich; fond companion of Eric Seib; cherished aunt of Emily (Tony) Gould, Cara (Adam) Burritt and Kristina Sledgister; beloved great-aunt of Catherine, Norah, and Evelyn Gould. Visitation Friday, August 23rd, 10:00 AM until time of Funeral Service, 11:00 AM at Christ Church of Oak Brook, 501 Oak Brook Road, (York Road & 31st Street) Oak Brook, IL 60523. Interment, Saturday, August 24th, 2:00 PM at Southside Cemetery, 400 S. Locust St., Pontiac, IL, 61764. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the (), appreciated. Arrangements by Sullivan Funeral Home Hinsdale. 630-323-0275 or www.sullivanfunerahomehinsdale.com
