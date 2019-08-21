Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Christ Church of Oak Brook
501 Oak Brook Road
Oak Brook, IL
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ Church of Oak Brook
501 Oak Brook Road
Oak Brook, IL
View Map
Interment
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Southside Cemetery
400 S. Locust St
Pontiac, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Avonne Minnich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Avonne Joy Minnich

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Avonne Joy Minnich Obituary
Avonne Joy Minnich, age 57; loving daughter of James and Kathleen Minnich; dear sister of Melody (Richard) Sledgister and Terry (Kristine) Minnich; fond companion of Eric Seib; cherished aunt of Emily (Tony) Gould, Cara (Adam) Burritt and Kristina Sledgister; beloved great-aunt of Catherine, Norah, and Evelyn Gould. Visitation Friday, August 23rd, 10:00 AM until time of Funeral Service, 11:00 AM at Christ Church of Oak Brook, 501 Oak Brook Road, (York Road & 31st Street) Oak Brook, IL 60523. Interment, Saturday, August 24th, 2:00 PM at Southside Cemetery, 400 S. Locust St., Pontiac, IL, 61764. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the (), appreciated. Arrangements by Sullivan Funeral Home Hinsdale. 630-323-0275 or www.sullivanfunerahomehinsdale.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Avonne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.