Azile Vera Dick was born August 5, 1932 in Chelsea, MA. She passed away peacefully in Chicago on February 1, 2020. Azile was a devoted daughter to the late Rev. Cato Dick and the late Edna (Kuehner) Dick; loving sister of the late Carol (Dick) McDermott and the late Dr. Edna Claire Dick; aunt to Margaret Fischer and cousin to Marilyn Beutin-Bauer. Azile worked in various medical records departments throughout her career and retired from Children's Memorial Hospital as Chief Medical Records Librarian. Azile was a dedicated patron of the Lyric Opera and Chicago Symphony; she was exceptionally knowledgeable about opera and traveled to opera houses throughout Europe and the United States. She was also a most loving caregiver to her pets - especially later in life to her "boys" Tucker, Taffy, Peter and Paul.
Private services will be held at a later date. Contact Donnellan Funeral Services - 847-675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 13, 2020