Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
(847) 675-1990
Resources
More Obituaries for Azile Dick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Azile Vera Dick


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Azile Vera Dick Obituary
Azile Vera Dick was born August 5, 1932 in Chelsea, MA. She passed away peacefully in Chicago on February 1, 2020. Azile was a devoted daughter to the late Rev. Cato Dick and the late Edna (Kuehner) Dick; loving sister of the late Carol (Dick) McDermott and the late Dr. Edna Claire Dick; aunt to Margaret Fischer and cousin to Marilyn Beutin-Bauer. Azile worked in various medical records departments throughout her career and retired from Children's Memorial Hospital as Chief Medical Records Librarian. Azile was a dedicated patron of the Lyric Opera and Chicago Symphony; she was exceptionally knowledgeable about opera and traveled to opera houses throughout Europe and the United States. She was also a most loving caregiver to her pets - especially later in life to her "boys" Tucker, Taffy, Peter and Paul.

Private services will be held at a later date. Contact Donnellan Funeral Services - 847-675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Azile's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donnellan Family Funeral Services
Download Now