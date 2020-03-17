Chicago Tribune Obituaries
B. David "Bud" Owen Beloved Husband of Roberta nee Block. Loving father of Jeffrey (Suzy) Owen and Barbara (Benjamin) Malkin. Proud and devoted grandfather of Lindsay, Spencer, AJ, and Jordyn. Fond relationship with nephew, Adam Block. Dear brother of the late Nathan Owen. Love and appreciation for his dedicated caregiver, Jocelyn. Private Family Service Tuesday 12 noon at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd (at Niles Center Road), Skokie. Entombment Rosehill Mausoleum, Chicago. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Cardiology Gift Fund of Loyola Medicine, 2160 South 1st Avenue, Maywood, IL 60153 support.loyolamedicine.org/loyola/giving. Due to the current health crisis, a memorial service will be held at a future date to celebrate "Poppy's" life. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 17, 2020
