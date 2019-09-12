Home

Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services
12641 W. 143rd St
Homer Glen, IL 60491
(708) 301-3595
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services
12641 W. 143rd St
Homer Glen, IL 60491
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services
12641 W. 143rd St
Homer Glen, IL 60491
B. Leroy Kohutynski Jr. Obituary
B. Leroy Kohutynski, Jr., "Toyota Kid", age 59, cherished son of Dorothy (Stearns) and the late B. Leroy Kohutynski, Sr. Loving brother of David (Miki) Kohutynski and Cheryl Kohutynski. Dear uncle of Nolan and Payton. Also many aunts, uncles and cousins. Visitation Friday from 3pm to 8pm. Funeral Services Saturday 11am at RICHARD J. MODELL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 12641 W. 143rd St., Homer Glen. Private inurnment Resurrection Mausoleum. 708-301-3595 or rjmodellfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 12, 2019
