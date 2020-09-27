B. Michael Kelly, of Chicago, formerly of Western Springs, age 68, passed away September 20, 2020, surrounded by love in person and in spirit by his family. Beloved husband of Laura (nee Henry) and the late Lynelle (nee Swintek); loving father of Michael, Kathryn (fiancé Patrick Black) and Colleen (fiancé Stephen Rice) Kelly; dear brother of Karen Vaid (Thomas Prusha and the late Thomas Vaid), Dennis (Jamie) Kelly and the late Rebecca, Thomas (Jasna) and Kevin (Teresa) Kelly. Mike never met a stranger, as the saying goes, and he leaves an enormous circle of friends and family. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, a private memorial service has been held. A public service is being planned for next year and will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by Peter B. Kennedy & Co. Funeral Directors. Info: 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.