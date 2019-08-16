Home

Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services
12641 W. 143rd St
Homer Glen, IL 60491
(708) 301-3595
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services
12641 W. 143rd St
Homer Glen, IL 60491
Funeral
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:15 AM
Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services
12641 W. 143rd St
Homer Glen, IL 60491
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Bernard Church
B. Nancy Sluzewicz Obituary
Nancy B. Sluzewicz (nee Baksinskas), age 90 of Homer Glen. Beloved wife of the late Chester. Loving mother of Raymond (Nancy), Michael (Jeannette), Christine Urick, Gerald (Kristin) and the late Richard. Dear grandmother of 7. Great-grandmother of 7. Devoted sister of Bernice Padgurskas and Albina Weiss. Funeral Monday 10:15am from RICHARD J MODELL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 12641 W. 143rd St., Homer Glen to St. Bernard Church, Mass 11am. Interment St. Casimir Cemetery. Visitation Sunday 2pm to 7pm. 708-301-3595 or rjmodellfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 16, 2019
