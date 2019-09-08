|
Beloved husband of Theresa (nee Coyne); loving father of Michael (Teresa), Kevin, Tom (Kim), and Jack; beloved son of the late Emma Petty; cherished grandfather of sixteen; great-grandfather of many; dear brother of the late Leo, Bill, Evelyn, Joe, Edmund and Leroy; and fun-loving uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Monday from 3:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at Cooney Funeral Home located at 625 Busse Hwy. in Park Ridge. Funeral Tuesday, family and friends are asked to meet at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment All Saints Cemetery. For information please call 847-685-1002 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 8, 2019