Babette L. Goulden (nee Tiefenbock). Beloved wife of the late George F. Goulden. Loving mother of Erich (Eleni) Englemann, Brigette (Terrence) Lappin. Proud grandmother of Beth (Jim) Durkin, Erich (Laura) Englemann, Paul Lappin, Theresa Englemann, Michael (Christa) Lappin and Jason Lappin. Cherished great grandmother of 12 and great great grandmother of 7. Dear sister of the late Maximillan, Sophie and Rudy Tiefenbock. Kind aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday 3-8 p.m. Funeral service Thursday 10:00 a.m. at the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 4950 W. 79th Street, Burbank, IL 60459. Interment Mt. Auburn Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to the Hines Veterans Hospital, 5000 5th Avenue, Maywood, IL 60141 would be appreciated. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 19, 2019