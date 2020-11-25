1/
Badriya Behnam Hanna
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Badriya's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Badriya Behnam Hanna, longtime resident of Glenview, passed away November 21, 2020. Beloved wife for 62 years of Hikmat Hanna; loving mother of Amer Michael (Eva) Hanna and Joanne (Gary) Tarazi; cherished grandmother of Jonathan and Michael Hanna, Tamara Tarazi (Brian Haman), Tina Tarazi (Auddie Sweis) and Tara Tarazi; proud great grandmother of Noelle, Naomi and Nyla Haman and Caleb Sweis; dear sister of Hazim (Nazhat) Behnam and the late Jalil Behnam, Mary Haddad and Ghanim Behnam; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Due to Covid-19 restriction a Private Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, November 28 at 10 am CST at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, Glenview with Live Stream of the Mass available at: https://vimeo.com/482665213/b7a389fa4f. Private interment at All Saints Cemetery. To honor Badriya's legacy of insuring everyone around her is well-fed and nourished, in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, C/O Sr. Paulanne's Needy Family Fund, 1775 Grove St., Glenview, IL 60025 (https://www.givecentral.org/location/552/event/17531). For full obituary please go to www.nhscotthanekamp.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church (Private)
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
(847) 998-1020
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved