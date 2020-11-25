Badriya Behnam Hanna, longtime resident of Glenview, passed away November 21, 2020. Beloved wife for 62 years of Hikmat Hanna; loving mother of Amer Michael (Eva) Hanna and Joanne (Gary) Tarazi; cherished grandmother of Jonathan and Michael Hanna, Tamara Tarazi (Brian Haman), Tina Tarazi (Auddie Sweis) and Tara Tarazi; proud great grandmother of Noelle, Naomi and Nyla Haman and Caleb Sweis; dear sister of Hazim (Nazhat) Behnam and the late Jalil Behnam, Mary Haddad and Ghanim Behnam; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Due to Covid-19 restriction a Private Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, November 28 at 10 am CST at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, Glenview with Live Stream of the Mass available at: https://vimeo.com/482665213/b7a389fa4f
. Private interment at All Saints Cemetery. To honor Badriya's legacy of insuring everyone around her is well-fed and nourished, in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, C/O Sr. Paulanne's Needy Family Fund, 1775 Grove St., Glenview, IL 60025 (https://www.givecentral.org/location/552/event/17531
