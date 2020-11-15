1/1
Bailey Boyden Jackson
1970 - 2020
Bailey died unexpectedly after a short illness. He spent his early childhood in Manhattan Beach, CA. He later moved to Wayzata, MN and spent his teen years in Hinsdale and Chicago, IL before moving back to California. He was a resident of Santa Rosa for the past 15 years. Bailey attended Shattuck St. Mary's School and Northwestern Military Academy, as well as Regis College before he was disabled at age 19 with a traumatic brain injury which changed the course of his life. He was a lover of all things Chicago, especially the Cubs. He reveled in their World Series Championship in 2016. Bailey is survived by his mother, Jacqueline Jackson of Napa, CA, sister, Shannon Jackson as well as nephew and niece Jack and Daphne Korcuska of Berkeley, CA. He was predeceased by his father, Robert Jackson in 1985 and stepfather, Harvey Zuckerman in 2015. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no in-person memorial at this time. Donations in Bailey's memory may be made to Caritas Village which will provide social services and affordable housing in Santa Rosa. www.caritas-village.org/donate or Caritas Village P.O. Box 4900, Santa Rosa, CA 95402.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 15, 2020.
November 11, 2020
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2 Thes: 16,17.
