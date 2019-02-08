Home

Belmont Funeral Home - Chicago
7120 West Belmont
Chicago, IL 60634
(773) 286-2500
Balthasar Gruber
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Belmont Funeral Home - Chicago
7120 West Belmont
Chicago, IL 60634
Prayer Service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
9:15 AM
Belmont Funeral Home - Chicago
7120 West Belmont
Chicago, IL 60634
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Mercy Church
Balthasar Gruber


Balthasar Gruber Obituary
Balthasar Gruber age 89, died Wednesday, January 30th, 2019. Born in Glogowatz, Romania to the late Friedrich and Julia, nee Sichel; Was proud of his Donau-Schwäbische heritage; Married 51 years to the late Sofia, father of Ann and the late Katharina (Nelson); Visitation Friday 4-9pm at Belmont Funeral Home, 7120 W. Belmont Ave. Funeral prayers Saturday 9:15am at funeral home to Our Lady of Mercy Church for Mass of Christian Burial 10:30am. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery, Niles. Info 773-286-2500 or www.belmontfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 8, 2019
