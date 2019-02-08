|
|
Balthasar Gruber age 89, died Wednesday, January 30th, 2019. Born in Glogowatz, Romania to the late Friedrich and Julia, nee Sichel; Was proud of his Donau-Schwäbische heritage; Married 51 years to the late Sofia, father of Ann and the late Katharina (Nelson); Visitation Friday 4-9pm at Belmont Funeral Home, 7120 W. Belmont Ave. Funeral prayers Saturday 9:15am at funeral home to Our Lady of Mercy Church for Mass of Christian Burial 10:30am. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery, Niles. Info 773-286-2500 or www.belmontfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 8, 2019